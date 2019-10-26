Calling all Lower Mainland pinball pros to Abbotsford tournament tonight

Flipper Freaks Pinball Club hosts league night the last Saturday of every month

Consider yourself a pinball star? Want to test your skills against other local players? If so, you may want to head to Nitro Pinball on Townline Road in Abbotsford tonight.

Tonight is Flipper Freaks Pinball Club league night. The last Saturday of every month, people travel from all over the Lower Mainland to participate in this tournament sanctioned by the International Flipper Pinball Association.

The night starts at 6 p.m. for warm-up rounds before the one-on-one matchups begin at 7 p.m. Players will continue to compete until they lose four times. The doors close at 10:30 p.m.

Nitro Pinball has all the latest pinball machines and the whole evening will only cost you five dollars – snacks, soft drinks included – and no coins extra coins are necessary.

If you do well enough, you can gain IFPA points and get a ranked on a worldwide ladder.

All ages and skill levels are welcomed to join.

The league was founded by retired musician Tommy Floyd in 2011. Floyd also produces the Vancouver FlipOut Pinball Expo every September which attracts enthusiasts from around the world.

More details can be found at the website: http://www.flipperfreaks.com/.

RELATED: Contestants invited to ‘flip out’ at pinball tournament

RELATED: Pinball museum plan stalled

Previous story
Seth Rogen, David Chang take ‘cannabis-fortified’ tour of Vancouver

Just Posted

BC Ferries resumes sailings after 25 cancellations on Friday due to high winds

Both the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals have waits

Giants fall 3-2 to visiting Silvertips on home ice in Langley

Vancouver G-Men defeated Friday at Langley Events Centre, take on Cougars Sunday

Ban Chok Dee recognized by Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce

Owner Parinya Lopston earned a 2019 Service Excellence Award for food and Beverage

Witness may hold key to Langley death, IIO says

Investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV who passed the scene early Wednesday

UPDATED: Fire crews deployed to Aldergrove Community Secondary

Police and firefighters called to fight a fire in a workshop at the high school Friday

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

‘Potentially life threatening injuries’ in Surrey crash involving truck, mobility scooter

Surrey RCMP say traffic on Highway 10, between 176B and 180th streets, is closed

Search for missing Chilliwack senior with dementia comes to sad end

Body of John Pop, missing since Tuesday, was found Saturday

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

Seth Rogen, David Chang take ‘cannabis-fortified’ tour of Vancouver

Vancouver-born comedian smokes up Chang, shows him where to eat Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Most Read