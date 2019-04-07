B.C. hockey skills camp wear green in support of Green Shirt Day and the Humboldt Broncos. (pgcougarsgoaliedev/Instagram)

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

People across the country wore green on Sunday for the first National Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos defenceman, Logan Boulet, and raise awareness for organ donation.

Weeks before the tragedy, the 21-year-old Boulet had registered to become an organ donor. His donation saved the lives of six people and triggered the “Logan Boulet Effect,” the movement of more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

View this post on Instagram

#greenshirtday #loganbouleteffect #volleyballalberta

A post shared by Lethbridge Flare (@lethbridgeflare) on


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

Just Posted

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell, born prematurely in 2017, touched many hearts

VIDEO: Overtime win helps Giants secure 2-1 playoff victory in Langley

G-Men lead the semifinal best-of-seven playoff series against Victoria 2-0 after second at home win

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young gymnasts compete in Langley

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

Langley student stages fundraising basketball tournament to help homeless get shoes

Organizer moved by the sight of people with ‘nothing that even resembles a sock’

VIDEO: Giants take lead in semi-final round on home ice in Langley

After Friday’s victory, Vancouver takes on Victoria again Saturday at LEC, looking for a second win

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Councillors to decide on White Rock Pier reconstruction contract

The city received five bids for the work, which range from $3 million to $6.5 million

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. costume designer sews up future in film industry

B.C. woman Flo Barrett lands gig on Lifetime TV film; Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal out May 27

B.C. VIEWS: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government

Energy minister clings to urban myths about gas drilling

Most Read