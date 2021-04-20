(Photo by Mojpe/Pixabay)

Canadian kids extracting record amounts from Tooth Fairy

Our neighbours in the U.S. receive slightly less from Tooth Fairy visits

Now is a great time to be losing your baby teeth, as the Tooth Fairy’s generosity has reached an all-time high.

In Canada, the value of a lost tooth cashes in at an average of $5.99, according to a survey done by Delta Dental. Piggy banks across the country will be overflowing, as this means that for a full set of 20 baby teeth, kids are raking in about $120.

Our neighbours in the U.S. are receive slightly less from Tooth Fairy visits, getting an average of $4.70 per tooth. However, certain areas in the U.S. are paying more, including those in the northeast, who receive $5.72 per tooth, and western regions, receiving an average of $5.54 for a tooth.

Historical numbers show that kids in Canada under the age of 13 received an average of $3.44 per tooth six years ago. This was discovered in a 2015 survey done by Visa Canada, which based its results on 2,003 telephone interviews conducted with parents nationally.

In the same study, the Tooth Fairy proved more generous in some provinces than others, leaving an average of $4.08 per tooth in Quebec, $3.59 in Prairie provinces, $2.95 in Ontario and about $2.79 on average per tooth for kids in Atlantic Canada.

