For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits across the regions. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Pacific/Neil Zeller **MANDATORY CREDIT**

CP Holiday Train returns to the rails for the first time in three years

Popular cross-country run will wrap up in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 18

For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits.

Over the next four weeks, the train decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights will head out to raise money and food donations for local food banks.

The holiday train’s first Canadian stop will be in Lac Megantic, Que. Thursday and finish in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Dec. 18.

CP chief executive officer, Keith Creel says the holiday train, now in its 24th year of celebration, is a reminder to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season.

The event is free, however, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday train operated virtually in 2020 and 2021.

Canada has the fourth most expensive beer cost of World Cup Nations

On Sunday, Nov. 20, Alexandra Falconer, garden programs coordinator at Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), was pulling ivy off trees in Aldergrove's Steele park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fight against invasive English Ivy to resume in Aldergrove

Gerald and Ashley Samborski raise funds to honour the memory of Adeline Samborski, Ashley's mom and Gerald's wife, who died in 2013 following an eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer. (file)
Father-and-son campaign against cancer looks for fifth family to help

Aldergrove's community policing station, seen here on Sunday, Nov. 20, remains closed to the public, along with two other Langley Township stations. They were shut down due to the pandemic in March of 2020. Langley City's CPO reopened in 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township community police offices to reopen in the new year

Send details about Langley events and activities related to the holiday season to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
CHRISTMAS FUN: Langley's holiday activities have begun

