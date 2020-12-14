A scene from The Mandalorian. (Francois Duhamel /Lucasfilm Ltd.)

A scene from The Mandalorian. (Francois Duhamel /Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Disney Plus to hike monthly price by $3 in Canada, introduces new Star service

Disney Plus says it’ll increase its monthly price from $8.99 to $11.99 for all Canadian users on Feb 23, 2021

Disney Plus is raising the price of its monthly subscription by $3 in Canada next year, but the hike will come with the addition of a new portal of entertainment.

The home of Disney, Pixar and Marvel franchises says it will introduce Star, the international version of its U.S. Hulu brand, on the existing Disney Plus platform in February.

Star will serve up thousands of hours from Disney’s TV wing, 20th Century Studios and the FX channel, but it won’t be charged as an additional service.

Instead, Disney Plus says it’ll increase its monthly price from $8.99 to $11.99 for all Canadian users on Feb 23, 2021, the same time Star appears on the platform’s main page.

Disney didn’t outline specific titles that will be available on Star in Canada, but it has a massive catalogue to pull from.

Its selection could span blockbusters, from “Die Hard” and “The Shape of Water” to recent FX TV mini-series such as “Devs” and “Mrs. America.”

The company also promised 35 first-run series will premiere within a year of the launch date for Star, which is an entirely different streaming option than Starz, a brand licensed by Bell Media in Canada.

Disney announced the Star rollout during its investor day on Thursday, which offered a showcase for dozens of upcoming titles headed to the streaming platform in the coming years.

Among them is “Captain Marvel 2,” a film co-starring Iman Vellani of Markham, Ont., and “She-Hulk,” with Regina, Sask. native Tatiana Maslany.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a man after he allegedly threarened three hitch hikers with a sawed off shotgun on Sunday, Aug. 1 around midnight. (File photo)
Langley driver, 23, considered impaired, crashes into median in Walnut Grove Monday morning

The collision involved a single-vehicle

The IIO has released its report on the death of a man on Oct. 23, 2019 on 72nd Avenue near 208th Street. (Langley Advance Times files)
Officers used ‘appropriate force’ in arrest before drug overdose death in Langley: IIO

The report looks into the death that followed a 9-1-1 hang up call

This Christmas, the most popular toy is small, green and very cute. Lori Heppner and Matthew Purdy at Toy Traders in Langley with Grogu, the formerly nameless ‘baby Yoda’ character from the Disney series “The Mandalorian (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: What is the most popular toy this Christmas? Experts say he’s green, tiny and cute.

Meet Grogu, from The Mandalorian streaming series on Disney+

Members of the Fort Langley-based D-Fyance dragonboat team (L to R) Ruth Bedell, Barb Maestri, Lorraine McKee and June Goin, dropped off Christmas gifts for seniors at the Langley Lodge on Friday, Dec. 11. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A better Christmas for some Langley seniors, thanks to dragonboat team

D-Fyance, a group of competitors 70 and older, got together to buy gifts

Families of Aldergrove Community Secondary School were notified by the local district in a letter that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school on Dec. 7, 2020. (Google Map)
COVID-positive person was at Aldergrove Community Secondary School, district reports

An earlier exposure alert also remains in effect

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman convicted for pepper spraying Revelstoke Mountie

Assaulted officer during traffic stop in June, found with loaded crossbow

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

Women get a coffee from a Dark Horse Coffee Automat in Toronto on Wednesday December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Canadians become accustomed to social-distancing rules, automated food and drink kiosks are gaining appeal

A Canadian peacekeeper watches a group of Rwandan refugees in Kigali, Rwanda, in this August 1994 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
25 years after Rwanda, where is Canada on peacekeeping?

Today, Canada has around 40 peacekeepers in the field

Most Read