An infographic showing Canada’s most and least romantic provinces. (Picodi.com)

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

If you don’t go all-out this Valentine’s Day, at least you have an excuse.

Research done by Picodi.com shows B.C. third from the bottom in a ranking of the most romantic provinces and territories — beating only Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Google search statistics of romantic and Valentine’s-related queries across Canada showed the three most romantic provinces and territories are Nunavut, Ontario and Manitoba.

“It looks like cold temperature encourages Nunavut residents to cherish warm relationships more than others,” reads the report.

The full list of most romantic to least romantic Canadians is as follows:

(Picodi.com)

However, if you still want to put in an effort this Friday check out this video for some date ideas:

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Just Posted

WEATHER: A break from the wet weather expected in Langley

A chance of showers remains

Break-and-enter crimes on the decline in Aldergrove: Langley RCMP

A total of three BNEs were reported in the month of January, compared to six in 2019

Hospital denies Aldergrove cancer patient’s exposure to superbug despite incriminating letter

‘A possibility’ that endoscope used ‘may be connected to your infection’: Vancouver Coastal Health

TWU volleyball coach remembered

‘Deeply saddened’ by the passing of former Spartans’ head coach Larry Plenert: university statement

Masked man chased woman in Langley park

Langley RCMP are asking for tips about the Jan. 26 incident

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0 after Sedins have numbers retired

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Two roofers electrocuted in Pitt Meadows after ladder gets too close to power lines

Workers conscious when taken to hospital

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Woman says she was ‘marginalized’ at Surrey job for not speaking Punjabi

Surrey tentmaker accused of discrimination based on race, pregnancy

Most Read