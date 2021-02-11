Every senior in every Chilliwack care home to receive box of Girl Guide cookies on Valentine’s Day

Chilliwack girls sell 1,100-plus boxes of cookies in less than three days as part of Adopt-A-Senior

From left, Brinley Carey, Ella Lemieux and Mila Morelli with the 3rd Sardis Brownies. The three were some of many Girl Guides of Canada members in Chilliwack who helped bring cookies to seniors in care homes for Valentine’s Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

More than 1,100 seniors in Chilliwack care homes will each have a box of cookies to open on Valentine’s Day, thanks to a group of Girl Guides and a caring community.

The incredibly successful cookie sale fundraiser saw local Girl Guides of Canada sell hundreds of boxes of cookies in less than three days.

The 3rd Sardis Brownies had the idea to piggyback on a recent Adopt-A-Senior initiative where people bought gifts and goodies for residents in care homes at Christmastime.

When word hit social media that the two Chilliwack Girl Guide districts – Vedder Mountain (south side) and Chilliwack (north side) – were asking people to buy their chocolatey mint cookies as Valentine’s Day treats for seniors in care homes, they were instantly flooded with sales.

“We were completely overwhelmed with the response from the community and the continued interest. To sell out in such a short period of time was completely unexpected,” said Sandy Carey with 3rd Sardis Brownies.

Their goal was for every senior in every care home in Chilliwack to receive a box of Girl Guides cookies to brighten their Valentine’s Day.

Mission accomplished.

They sold so many boxes they had to seek out additional cookies from the Abbotsford district. Two corporate businesses – LLT-Accountants and IHOP – purchased more than 400 boxes between the two of them.

They now have a waitlist of more than 260 boxes pending for seniors.

“If we can find additional cookies and seniors to donate to, we will,” Carey said.

The idea for the Valentine’s Day Adopt-A-Senior came when the Girl Guides were “forced to think outside of the box,” since they’re not able to sell cookies door-to-door nor outside stores due to COVID-19, Carey said. She contacted the organizers of Adopt-A-Senior and got permission to go ahead with a Valentine’s Day campaign.

The cookies were delivered to 15 care homes in Chilliwack and Agassiz on Feb. 10, with three other residences pending. They were delivered early so they could be quarantined before being handed out to seniors on Feb. 14.

The $5,500 raised from the event will go to the three districts that took part: Vedder Mountain, Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

To see how the deliveries went and what the boxes looked like (they attached valentines to them), check out their Facebook page ‘Valentine’s Cookies for Seniors.’

