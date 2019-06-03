A whopping $100,000 in gold and silver is hidden somewhere in Vancouver. (GoldHunt)

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Feeling the pinch as you book your summer flights this year?

Well, never fear – in Vancouver, there’s $100,000 worth of gold and silver hidden in a case somewhere in the city.

It’s run by GoldHunt, who have hidden $100,000 each in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

The money’s already been found in Edmonton, but the other two cities are up for grabs.

On their website, GoldHunt says the search is being run on behalf of a private company, that wishes to stay anonymous, but will be taken across Canada this summer.

To find the cash, searchers will have to buy a $35 treasure map. If you want to up your odds, you can spend $55 and get the map plus five clues.

Then – then hunt is on!

