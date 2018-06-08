Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

Another record-breaking lottery jackpot is up for grabs Friday with $112 million in prizes.

There hasn’t been a Lotto Max winner the past two weeks, meaning the jackpot stands at $60 million, plus an estimated 52 additional and separate Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

Lottery corporations across Canada say sales have increased 20 per cent each week on average, since the jackpot went into Maxmillions mode following the April 27 draw.

Since that time 88 tickets have won the additional prize, sharing $69 million in prizing.

For each $5 play, Lotto Max players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to 49. Players must match all seven numbers in any one set, to win the jackpot or the Maxmillions prizes.

Friday’s draw takes place at 7:30 pm PST.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Langley museum opens refugee exhibit with cultural celebration

On World Refugee Day June 20, community partners host exhibit and special tribute to Syrian people.

Survey questions about suicide and sex inappropriate for 12-year-olds, says parent

Abbotsford mom starts online petition over McCreary Centre Society’s Adolescent Health Survey

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

LETTER: Langley needs positive light focused on future transportation

Bill Masse doesn’t agree with Black Press columnist Tom Zytaruk or his thoughts on mobility pricing.

Langley Thunders look for victory over Salmonbellies tonight

Langley’s senior A lacrosse team fell to the Victoria Shamrocks at LEC Wednesday night, 14-7.

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

VIDEO: Explosive Device Unit detonates ‘suspicious item’ on Surrey’s 135A Street

Some tent city campers were ‘removed or asked to leave,’ as Surrey RCMP investigated

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

VIDEO: Fraser Health’s first safe consumption site is one year old today

After more than 60,000 visits and hundreds of overdose reversals, not a single death reported at 135A Street site

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

5 to start your day

Victim in Chilliwack homicide identified, graffiti penises drawn on White Rock school, and more

Most Read