(Black Press Media file photo)

From hamsters to horses, BC SPCA celebrates 125 years of protecting animals

BC SPCA wants to thank their supporters for transforming the lives of neglected, injured and abused animals

By Janelle Swift

The BC SPCA has been helping millions of injured and abused animals for 125 years, and to mark the occasion the province has issued a special proclamation to mark the special milestone.

Within the last year, the BC SPCA has responded to 8,000 complaints of animal cruelty, while also providing care for nearly 48,000 animals in need.

Craig Daniell, CEO of the BC SPCA says that over the decades the organization has been able to give emergency veterinary care, sheltering and adoption placements, and rehabilitation for injured and orphaned wild animals.

“Our goal is to change the way animals are valued and treated so that they don’t have to suffer in the first place,” he said.

From its early beginnings as an advocacy group, the BC SPCA has grown to become one of the largest welfare organizations of its kind in North America. This includes 44 locations across B.C., including community animal centres, store-front adoption sites, veterinary hospitals, spay and neuter clinics and a wildlife rehabilitation centre.

“We care for all animals – from hamsters to horses and from owls to otters,” says Daniell.

He says the key to the BC SPCA’s longevity and achievements are because of all of its members who are passionate about protecting the province’s most vulnerable animals. The SPCA’s programs are funded entirely by donations.

However, Daniell says there is still much to be done.

“We are grateful to all those who share our vision of a world where no animal suffers because of human neglect or violence.”

The provincial government issues proclamations from time to time to give official recognition to occasions or events of provincial importance or historical significance. In the past, this has included Multiculturalism Week and Child and Youth Day.

BCSPCA

