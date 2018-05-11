How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Even though most moms say they just want to spend time with their family, the average Canadian will spend an average of at least $87 on a Mother’s Day gift.

According to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot.ca, about 85 per cent of Canadian moms said they wouldn’t be upset if their kids skipped the presents.

But that’s not stopping children from spending $87 to $155 to show their appreciation, the survey says.

Respondents said some of their typical purchases are:

  • Dinner – $72
  • Experiences together – $70
  • Gift card – $55
  • Flowers – $36
  • Chocolate or candy – $20
  • Card – $12

And for those who might not have the cash to spare and are going the homemade route: 97 per cent of moms said kids don’t have to break the bank to make them feel special, and that “it’s the thought that counts.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

UPDATE: GoFundMe started for woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in Aldergrove dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on her leg

Young candidate declares run for Langley Township council

Michael Pratt is known for helping create a local memorial to the fallen.

Creativity flows freely at IDEA Summit

Langley School District organizes first ever event at LEC Fieldhouse

Picture this: endoscopy innovation being rolled out across Fraser Health region

Langley Memorial first hospital in Fraser Health region to use system

Langley school milestone: Life after mullets and math class

Some Aldergrove high school grads are back teaching at ACSS which celebrates its 60th anniversary.

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Aldergrove rec centre taking shape

Work has begun on the facade of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

Update: Lower Mainland cities kill motion to remove convicted councillors

Motion lost in 30-30 tie at LMLGA conference

Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta

Highway 3 near Keremeos still closed

Crowsnest Pass, about 14 kilometres west of Keremeos, remains closed Friday morning.

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff conference-finals predictions

Vegas looks to keep the cinderella story rolling past the Winnipeg whiteout on Saturday May 12

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Fraser River water levels threaten Chilliwack homes, protest camp pops up in Maple Ridge and more

  • How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

    Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests