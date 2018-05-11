How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Even though most moms say they just want to spend time with their family, the average Canadian will spend an average of at least $87 on a Mother’s Day gift.

According to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot.ca, about 85 per cent of Canadian moms said they wouldn’t be upset if their kids skipped the presents.

But that’s not stopping children from spending $87 to $155 to show their appreciation, the survey says.

Respondents said some of their typical purchases are:

Dinner – $72

Experiences together – $70

Gift card – $55

Flowers – $36

Chocolate or candy – $20

Card – $12

And for those who might not have the cash to spare and are going the homemade route: 97 per cent of moms said kids don’t have to break the bank to make them feel special, and that “it’s the thought that counts.”

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.