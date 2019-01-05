LIFESTYLE

How to be more sustainable in 2019

Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?

Global pollution was a hot-button issue in 2018. So what changes can we make to be less wasteful? Here are some tips.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No winning ticket for $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
Next story
Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Just Posted

Double murderer denied parole

Killed ex-girlfriend and her common law partner outside their Langley City apartment in 2001

VIDEO: Giants brought down by Hurricane during stop over in Lethbridge

Langley-based G-Men fall to Lethbridge, fourth loss in their road trip to the Prairies.

House values rose in Langley last year: BC Assessment

The agency shows the rate of increase in value slowed in 2018.

Two off-duty firefighters were first to rescue mom and kids from car filled with fumes in Abbotsford

Pair pulled trio from vehicle on Boxing Day in case of suspected carbon-monoxide poisoning

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley automotive shop makes shortlist of B.C.’s top small businesses

Editor Roxanne Hooper congratulates Norlang Automotive and talks about some upcoming chamber events.

How to be more sustainable in 2019

Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?

Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Now’s the time to start planning your camping trips

No winning ticket for $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw Jan. 11

Netflix and chill no more: Streaming is getting complicated

Disney and WarnerMedia are each launching own streaming services to challenge Netflix’s dominance

Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last ‘years’

President Donald Trump is framing the upcoming weekend talks as progress, while Dems emphasize poverty

‘Obviously inappropriate:’ Insurer exec shocked ASIMIL8 plate was ever issued

Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against MPI over its decision to revoke the personalized plate

Cheesed off: Federal Food Guide makeover worries Canadian farmers

When the overhaul began, Health Canada said it wouldn’t base healthy eating on food industry research

Police: 3 dead, 4 injured in California bowling alley shooting

Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight

Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts

Most Read