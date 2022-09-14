Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and son Hadrien arrive to place flowers for Queen Elizabeth II prior to a ceremony to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Trudeau has declared Sept. 19 a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Monday will be a federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral: What does this mean?

B.C. will recognize the day as a holiday for provincial public-sector employees

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared Sept. 19 a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London. Some provinces are closing schools and select workplaces, while others are not recognizing the holiday. Here’s what we know so far:

What did the federal government announce?

The prime minister announced on Tuesday that Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday.

All federal government employees will have the day off, but the same does not automatically apply to workers in federally regulated industries such as banks and airlines.

The federal government left the decision to follow suit to individual provinces and territories.

What are the different types of holidays in Canada?

Canada has nine designated paid statutory holidays at the federal level. In addition, the federal government also recognizes Remembrance Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which are not paid days off across Canada. Provinces also have their own local provincial or civic holidays, such as Family Day.

What have provinces/territories decided about Sept. 19?

P.E.I.: The province has declared the day a one-time statutory holiday for all provincially regulated workers. Government offices and public schools will be closed.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador: The provinces will close schools and government offices, but the holiday will be optional for private-sector businesses and employers.

Ontario: The province will not recognize the day as a holiday, saying people can instead observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m.

Quebec: The province will not recognize the day as a holiday.

Manitoba: The province will close all non-essential government services and offices for the day, but schools and child-care facilities will be open.

Saskatchewan: The province will not recognize the day as a holiday.

— Alberta: The province has declared that the day will be a provincial day of mourning, but it won’t be a statutory holiday.

British Columbia: The province will recognize the day as a holiday for provincial public-sector employees. Schools, post-secondary institutions and most Crown corporations will be closed.

— Northwest Territories: The day will not be a statutory holiday in the Northwest Territories.

— Yukon: The Yukon will observe the day as a one-time holiday for territorial public-sector employees. Public schools and other public-facing services in the territory will be closed.

—The Canadian Press

