Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

The vast majority of Canadians would give up free online social media in exchange for more privacy and government action, a Simon Fraser University survey suggests.

The survey, released Wednesday by SFU’s Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, found that 90 per cent would prefer their personal data be protected, rather than receiving free services.

The survey found 64 per cent want fact checkers for online information, rather than figuring out what’s true or false themselves.

About 70 per cent of Canadians are worried about interference by politicians or foreign agents as the country gears up for this fall’s election.

Just under half of Canadians think the federal government should bring in regulations for social media platforms, while about one-quarter want them to self-regulate and 14 per cent don’t want any regulation.

“Given that we are so quick to click terms and conditions that trade away our privacy, we were surprised to learn that Canadians overwhelmingly value their personal privacy more than receiving free online services,” said the centre’s executive director Shaunna Sylvester.

When it came to hateful speech online, about 60 per cent of those surveyed supported stopping people saying harmful things on social media and removing such content. But about 40 per cent said people should say what they want and readers can decided if they want to look at it.

“There is certainly a desire to find ways to deal with harmful or hateful content that can poison civil discourse, but Canadians also support free speech,” Sylvester said. “We need to have a serious conversation in this country to navigate the trade-offs between these deeply held values.”

But despite conflicting views on how social media should be managed, 61 per cent of Canadians said it increased their ability to have a voice in the political discussion.

