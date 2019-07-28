India kicked off the Celebration of Light off Vancouver’s waterfront on July 27, 2019. (Black Press Media)

PHOTOS: India kicks off 2019 Celebration of Light with a bang in Vancouver

Next event will be Canada on Wednesday, July 31.

Hundreds of thousands of people came out to see the kickoff to the annual Celebration of Light on Saturday night, packing English Bay, Second Beach and Kitsilano.

The first night of the event featured India’s “first family of fireworks, the Amir Morani Fireworks.

The group was founded in 1937.

The next shows will feature Canada on Wednesday and Croatia on Saturday.

