PHOTOS: Strolling through tulips, hyacinths and daffodils at Chilliwack Tulips attraction

Kelly Ng (left) tries to get the attention of Podzol and Aquila as twin sister, Pauline Ng, snaps a photo of the two dogs by a field of hyacinths at the Chilliwack Tulips attraction on April 13. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the fields of hyacinths at the Chilliwack Tulips attraction on April 13, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the fields of tulips at the Chilliwack Tulips attraction on April 13, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A woman adjusts her hat while taking a photo in the fields of hyacinths at the Chilliwack Tulips attraction on April 13, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A woman snaps a selfie at the Chilliwack Tulips attraction on April 13, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the fields of hyacinths and daffodils at the Chilliwack Tulips attraction on April 13, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the fields of hyacinths at the Chilliwack Tulips attraction on April 13, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the fields of hyacinths at the Chilliwack Tulips attraction on April 13, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the fields of hyacinths at the Chilliwack Tulips attraction on April 13, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kate Onos-Gilbert, founder of Chilliwack Tulips, is welcoming Fraser Valley residents to come see some of the 6.5 million bulbs that were planted at her farm in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People took advantage of the warm spring sun this week to check out some of the millions of blooming bulbs in Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Tulips attraction opened Sunday, April 11 where more than 6.5 million bulbs have been planted on the 20-plus acre farm.

As of Wednesday (April 14) the hyacinths, daffodils and a few types of early tulips were in full bloom, but now folks can catch a much larger variety of tulips.

Due to the current provincial travel advisory (avoiding non-essential travel outside of your region), the tulips team is encouraging only residents of the Fraser Valley to visit the fields at this time.

Chilliwack Tulips is located at 41310 Yale Rd. and is open daily until at least May 2. For more info, including ticket sales and hours, go to chilliwacktulips.com. Tickets must be purchased online. There are no ticket sales at the gate.

