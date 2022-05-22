The city of Victoria has gone through considerable changes since this picture was taken in 1864. (Contributed)

The city of Victoria has gone through considerable changes since this picture was taken in 1864. (Contributed)

QUIZ: Are you ready for Victoria Day?

The May long weekend is a tribute to British monarch Queen Victoria

Victoria Day, on the last Monday preceding May 25, traditionally marks the start of the summer season in Canada.

The day is named in honour of British monarch Queen Victoria and it is a holiday in Canada.

In celebration of the holiday, the queen and the first long weekend of the summer, here are a few questions related to Victoria. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHolidays

 

Holiday lights brighten up the British Columbia provincial legislature building and Government Street above the Inner Harbour causeway. Do you know which holiday tradition was popularized by Queen Victoria and her husband?

Holiday lights brighten up the British Columbia provincial legislature building and Government Street above the Inner Harbour causeway. Do you know which holiday tradition was popularized by Queen Victoria and her husband?

Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com)

Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 22 to 28

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 22

Vehicles of various eras will be part of the 2022 May Day Parade and celebration on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Vintage vehicles from the past century part of Fort Langley parade

Brookswood Library is one of seven in library branches in the Fraser Valley Regional Library system. (Langley Advance Times files)
Fraser Valley libraries get funding boost from Victoria

The Palomars, a three-piece rockabilly band, is led by Langley’s Tom Hammel. They will be performing at Fort Langley Community Hall on Friday, April 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local musicians to rock ‘n’ roll with audience next Friday