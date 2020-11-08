This image from video made available by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, left, before undocking from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

The International Space Station has been in space for more than 20 years

In November, 1998, the International Space Station was launched.

Since that time, the space station has been a hub of activity relating to scientific research.

If you are up on space, or if you have a longing to explore the final frontier, take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck


Contests

In this image from video made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule separates from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

This illustration depicts NASA’s twin Van Allen Probes in orbit within Earth’s magnetic field to explore the radiation belts. (NASA photo)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a demo Crew Dragon spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 8 to 14

Karen Cameron chairs the Thanks for Caring Society which hosts the Christmas Tea. This year’s tea is virtual and features a variety of items for its auction. (Cameron photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Christmas Bureau high tea organizers hope popularity remains for virtual event

Annual Thanks for Caring Christmas Tea is virtual. People can still have high tea and watch online

Milner residents Harry and Sylvia Kimmel lost three of their sons during the Second World War. Left to right: Richard, Gordon, and Clifford. Richard and Gordon died 10 days apart at Normandy.
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Langley residents join the fight in two World Wars and other conflicts

Local historian Warren Sommer touches on life in wartime at the front and at home

Cloverdale – Langley City Conservative MP Tamara Jansen speaks in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. to support a proposal to halt audits of small businesses who received federal pandemic relief funds. (video image)
VIDEO: Cloverdale – Langley City MP Tamara Jansen joins push to postpone small business audits during the pandemic

‘The last thing they need is a call from the CRA’

Meet the swimmer and the coach of the year, both from the Langley Olympians Swim Club. Bailey Herbert and Brian Metcalfe won top honours from Swim BC in the first week of November (file)
Meet the BC coach and swimmer of the year, both from the Langley Olympians Swim Club

Brian Metcalfe and Bailey Herbert named by Swim BC

St. John Ambulance has issued a public warning about an apparent fraudster claiming to be collecting for the charity in Langley (St. John Facebook image)
Door-to-door collection for St. John Ambulance in Langley conducted without permission, charity says

Anyone with information asked to contact charity

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (NASA via AP)
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)
Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says arctic air will ‘arrive over the south coast’

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Kartar Rathour, 89, was injured after being pushed to the ground while walking in Abbotsford Friday. Submitted photo
Elderly Abbotsford man hospitalized after random assault by stranger

Grandson says 89-year-old has a fractured hip and faces surgery after being shoved to the ground

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

