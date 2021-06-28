Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Put your knowledge of the hockey playoff series to the test

Hockey is an integral part of Canadian culture and the Stanley Cup playoffs tend to grab the attention of the nation.

During this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, take some time to put your knowledge of hockey to the test.

How much do you know about the history of the biggest game series in Canada’s favourite winter sport?

Good luck.

READ ALSO: Montreal Canadiens beat Vegas 3-2 in OT to reach first Stanley Cup final since 1993

READ ALSO: Sicamous’ Shea Weber scores goal in game that sends his team to Stanley Cup finals

READ ALSO: 10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

Just Posted

xx
LETTER: Petition pushes back against multi-lot development south of Nicomekl River

Langley school district offices will be closed Monday along with all public schools in response to the heat wave. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley schools closed because of heat wave

Tenants at a Langley Township-owned home on 80th Avenue avoided two eviction dates but finally left in June. (Eviction Defense Network/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Renters move out after eviction battle with Langley Township

Aldergrove rollerblader Zach Choboter made some new friends on his cross country journey. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove ‘bee blader’ befriends bovine on his cross-country journey