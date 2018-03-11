REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Comox Valley: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

Olympic gold medal winner Cassie Sharpe took to the slopes at Mount Washington near her hometown of Comox Valley, surrounded by friends and fans at every turn. Watch more >

Pitt Meadows: Firefighters give cross-Canada fundraiser a good luck spray down

B.C. volunteer pilots who offer ree non-emergency medical flights to residents in rural communities in Canada touched down in Pitt Meadows, for a “good luck” wash down by firefighters before returning home. Watch more >

Kelowna: International Women’s Day mobilizes action for gender equality

British Columbians celebrated International Women’s Day by calling for gender equality and celebrating sisterhood, including at a dance party in Campbell River and event in Kelowna. Watch more >

Terrace: Hobiyee celebrations ring in Nisga’a New Year in Laxgalts’ap

More than 1,500 people turned out for song, dance in a two-day event to ring in Lunar New Year with Nisga’a Nation. Watch more >

Victoria: Tiny triplets debut in Vancouver Island goat stampede

Beacon Hill Children’s Zoo had it’s annual season opening this weekend, but was a first for three triplet goats who got to compete in their first stampede. Watch more >

VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

LETTER: Bring a professional soccer league team to Langley

Langley already has high calibre sports teams such as the Giants and Stealth, why not a soccer team?

Giants stun Spokane Chiefs with 6-5 shootout victory

The Langley-based hockey team is back in Kennewick today hoping for another win against Americans.

VIDEO: Head of the Fort Regatta marks 10th anniversary in Langley

Hosted by University of the Fraser Valley rowing program

VIDEO: Dog adoption event in Langley draws a crowd

Biggest ever held by Embrace A Discarded Animal Society

VIDEO: Finishing touches go on Langley’s new cat care centre

Aldergrove’s new feline intake and isolation facility should open by the end of March.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Vancouver shut out for the sixth time this season

Team Canada’s para-hockey team shuts out Italy 10-0

Canadian hockey players rolling along at 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, Gangneung, South Korea

Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Richmond’s Nathan Hirayama lead the way with three tries and three conversions on day two for Canada

Large brush fire by the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge

Firefighters responded to the call just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon

Road into Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge open

The road had been closed from the entrance to the park since Feb. 14

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

‘Kind of shocking:’ Several skiers and snowboarders die in tree wells this year

At least five people have died recently from falling into tree wells

B.C. VIEWS: These are taxing times for our new NDP government

Businesses, non-profits, local governments are feeling the pinch of payroll tax

