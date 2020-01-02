Surrey, Abbotsford homes crack top 10 most expensive properties in B.C.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s property in Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C.

This Surrey property, located on 17146 20 Ave., is an estimated $31.52 million, according to BC Assessment. (Google Maps)

BC Assessment has calculated that properties across the province will see an average 2.5-per-cent decrease in 2020 – impacting the most expensive regions the most.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s property in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C., topping the list for much of the past decade. However, the property saw an 11-per-cent dip this year compared to last, dropping from $73.12 million to about $64.94 million.

The average property decreased by 15 per cent across Metro Vancouver. Meanwhile, for the first time in at least three years, Surrey and Abbotsford properties have made it into the top 10 list.

Here are the most expensive properties in B.C.:

3085 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver — $64.94 million

4707 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $58.72 million

James Island, James Island — $56.74 million

4719 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $36.04 million

4743 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $32.77 million

2815 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver — $32.58 million

4773 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $31.72 million

17146 20 Ave., Surrey — $31.52 million

4857 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $30.20 million

35220 Cassiar Ave., Abbotsford — $30.02 million

