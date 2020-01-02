This Surrey property, located on 17146 20 Ave., is an estimated $31.52 million, according to BC Assessment. (Google Maps)

Surrey, Abbotsford homes crack top 10 most expensive properties in B.C.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s property in Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C.

BC Assessment has calculated that properties across the province will see an average 2.5-per-cent decrease in 2020 – impacting the most expensive regions the most.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s property in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C., topping the list for much of the past decade. However, the property saw an 11-per-cent dip this year compared to last, dropping from $73.12 million to about $64.94 million.

ALSO READ: Here’s the one property among B.C.’s 10 priciest that’s not in Vancouver

The average property decreased by 15 per cent across Metro Vancouver. Meanwhile, for the first time in at least three years, Surrey and Abbotsford properties have made it into the top 10 list.

Here are the most expensive properties in B.C.:

  • 3085 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver — $64.94 million
  • 4707 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $58.72 million
  • James Island, James Island — $56.74 million
  • 4719 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $36.04 million
  • 4743 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $32.77 million
  • 2815 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver — $32.58 million
  • 4773 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $31.72 million
  • 17146 20 Ave., Surrey — $31.52 million
  • 4857 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $30.20 million
  • 35220 Cassiar Ave., Abbotsford — $30.02 million

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Most Read