Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Are you a little worried about your bathroom supplies as you look at photos of empty store shelves lately?

Well, never fear – your neighbours probably have you covered.

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days. Whether a joke or people attempting to capitalize on fears of COVID-19, they’ve sparked discussion all over social media.

One Craigslist ad from Richmond offered “one almost full roll of toilet paper” for $100.

The post, picture above at left, advertised the roll as “hard to find!!” and “sold out everywhere!”

If you’re on a bit more of a budget, a Costco reseller in Downtown Vancouver has you covered at just $80 for 30 rolls. The deal works out to just $2.66 a roll, which is a distinct markup but better than $100.

If you’re out in the ‘burbs, perhaps a $5 roll of toilet paper is more your style? And if you’re feeling ritzy, you can get an individually packaged one for $10, both in an Abbotsford “bidding wars” group.

Some toilet paper on sale at a markup on Craigslist and in Lower Mainland Facebook groups. (Craigslist/Facebook)

If your toilet paper supply is up to date, there’s a few more other COVID-19 “necessities” up on Craigslist.

In Surrey, $16 will buy you either a laugh or a “coronavirus bucket head” for your animals.

A ‘coronavirus bucket head’ and some expensive hand sanitizer on sale in the Vancouver area. (Craigslist)

“Keep your goat safe, donkeys, pigs, horses and basically any farm animals, free from the deadly corona virus,” the post said. See-through ones are an additional $5.

Are you out of hand sanitizer? A seller in Richmond is offering a $15 bottle of Purell hand sanitizer.

And despite many warnings from health officials, a plethora of face masks are available, ranging from $1 to at over $100.

READ MORE: B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

READ MORE: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusfacebook

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Majority of Canadians unhappy with Trudeau’s handling of blockade crisis: poll
Next story
Riverdale actress rescues puppy from Langley shelter

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two Canopy Growth facilities to close

The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday

Homeless count aims to discover if numbers on Langley streets rising

Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Langley school trips overseas cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read