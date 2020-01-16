Snow accumulated in all sorts of places in B.C. this week. (Contributed by Janette Wheeler)

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Youth in the Lower Mainland woke up to the unsettling news Thursday that the winter storm cleared enough for schools to reopen – leaving at least one student feeling desperate enough to beg their school district call another snow day.

“Not only are the road and driving conditions extremely treacherous, but I have a chemistry test scheduled for tomorrow,” the unnamed student said in an email to West Vancouver superintendent Chris Kennedy.

“This would normally not be problematic, but due to recent weather patterns, I have spent the last two days skiing and drinking hot chocolate instead of preparing for the test.”

Kennedy, who posted the email to social media Thursday, said the teenager attends Rockridge Secondary School.

“The student body kindly but desperately asks of you to call a snow day tomorrow,” the email continues.

“If you do, not only will I study for chemistry, but I will also take my chances and ask out the best looking girl in the school. Just think Mr. Kennedy… What would Jesus do?”

The student ended by asking Kennedy to “please wear your PJ bottoms inside out and backwards tonight as Wikiepedia says this will increase the chance of snowfall.”

Unfortunately for the student, West Vancouver was one of the many school districts that reopened its public schools after heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions sparked a region-wide snow day for schools, daycares and businesses on Wednesday.

Environment Canada forecasters said that snowfall is expected on and off through the day into Friday.

READ MORE: Mix of rain and snow in the forecast as winter storm dampens

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pick up your online shopping at a SkyTrain ‘smart locker’

Just Posted

Langley public schools open as flurries remain in Thursday forecast

TransLink services are operating

Plans to widen 208th Street get another look from Township council

Council voted to take another look at a plan to use development fees

Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: Jan. 15, 2020 edition

Community Calendar is in Wednesday’s print edition. Arts Calendar is in the Friday print edition

No charges for Langley officer in incident that flung motorcyclist 23 metres

Police were trying to cut off two motorcyclists who had fled an earlier traffic stop

VIDEO: George Preston Rec Centre readies for curlers competing at the Canadian Juniors

Tournament runs Jan. 18 to 26, with 28 teams coming to Langley for shot at Worlds in Russia

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives in Trail

MIDAS provides access to state-of-the-art equipment for fabrication and rapid prototyping

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

New web series based on King’s The Stand novel

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

High winds cause cancellations, delays for several BC Ferries routes

Snow removal, 60-80 km winds stop many morning sailings

Abbotsford snowplow driver has advice for winter drivers

Curtis Jones is frustrated with drivers not using common sense

Most Read