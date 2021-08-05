Vancouver man gets his hair and a $675K cheque cut

A Vancouver man won big on a Set For Life ticket after going out for a haircut

Imagine this: when going to get your haircut and you make a quick stop on the way to buy a lotto ticket. The next day you decide to scratch it, only to find out you’re $675,000 richer.

That’s what happened to Vancouver’s Fredro Tobias, who purchased a Set For Life ticket while out for a new hairdo.

“Usually I buy Lotto 6/49 but this time I thought ‘Heck, why not buy a Set For Life today?’”

Tobias shared the news with a good friend, who joined him for a celebratory steak dinner at a waterfront restaurant, where the two took in the view.

“It’s like a dream. You keep asking yourself, ‘did I really win that much?’”

Tobias said he has a few plans for his winnings, including buying a cabin, taking a camping trip and visiting family across the country.

Tobias’ winnings added to the more than $7 million total handed out to B.C. Set For Life players so far in 2021.

