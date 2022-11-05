Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

Victoria praised for its classic luxury experiences and the abundance of wildlife

Victoria has been called one of the seven most underrated cities in the country by Conde Nast Traveler.

The magazine says the city has small-town energy but the proximity to Vancouver also allows for a metropolitan influence softened slightly by the natural landscape of Vancouver Island.

“Victoria is only about a half hour from Vancouver by seaplane, but the charming capital of British Columbia marches to a totally different beat than its big city neighbour,” the magazine said.

The other cities on the list are Halifax, Nova Scotia, Quebec City, Banff, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

ALSO READ: Victoria named Canada’s best small city

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers, and a hidden vault guards it all

Just Posted

The clocks fall back one hour on Nov. 6, 2022. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)
Tick, tock, change the clocks on Sunday

Trumpeter Brian Parkinson is one of the cofounders of the Remembrance Day services at Murrayville Cemetery that attracts a few hundred to pay their respects on Nov. 11. (Langley Advance Times files)
Sixth annual Murrayville Remembrance Day services growing

Lynden Lakovic (right) from Kelowna, B.C. is a forward for the Moose Jaw Warriors and was selected as a member of the Canada Black team in the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Only 1 Canadian team gets win in first day of World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Lots to do around Langley

Pop-up banner image