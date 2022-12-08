An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Victoria residents ranked as Canada’s top tippers on Uber Eats

Victoria was also the fifth most polite city on the 2022 Uber Eats cravings report

Victoria residents were Canada’s most generous tippers on Uber Eats this year, according to the platform’s latest cravings report.

Nanaimo took the seventh spot and was the only other B.C. community to make the fourth annual list. Meanwhile, Sherbrooke, Quebec had the second-best tippers.

The 2021 list saw Nanaimo come out on top, and Victoria was the runner-up.

“In true Canuck fashion, we continue to show our appreciation with tips whenever we can,” Uber Eats said in a statement.

Kingston, Ont. was the most polite city on the 2022 report, and Victoria was ranked fifth.

These rankings were based on who said please and thank you most often on their orders.

The most popular grocery item ordered in the country this year was a banana, and fries were the top side.

READ MORE: Food delivery robots hit Canadian sidewalks, but many challenges delay mass adoption

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RestaurantsUber

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Co-buying a house: How platonic partners make it work
Next story
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips

Just Posted

Day one is in the books for the boys Tsumura Basketball Invitational (TBI) at Langley Events Centre as 16 teams remain in contention for one of the three tournament titles up for grabs. (Courtesy of Langley Events Centre)
Happening now at LEC: Tsumura Basketball Invitational boys tournament

Langley London Drugs store manager Lillian Fast said the team puts about 50 tags everyday as shoppers have show “tremendous” support to their annual Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program, which runs at all London Drugs locations across Western Canada and collects gifts for seniors. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
London Drugs facilitates secret Santa for seniors

Langley sisters Sophia (No. 5) and Jessica (No. 14) Wisotzki turned in impressive performances for the SFU Red Leafs at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener on Saturday, Dec. 3. (Ethan Cairns/SFU Athletics)
Langley’s Wisotzki sisters shine at GNAC basketball opener

Consultant Jody Johnson presented a report to a Nov. 28 Langley City breakfast meeting of groups that work with refugees and immigrants showing the immigrant population in the Langley area is increasing faster than any other Metro Vancouver municipality. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley area had the biggest increase of immigrants in Metro Vancouver: report