Dashcam footage posted on Reddit June 23, 2020 shows a driver of a car speeding through a Maple Ridge school zone and veering into oncoming traffic passing a pair of motorcycles. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Dashcam footage shared on social media shows a driver carelessly speeding through a Lower Mainland school zone as they move into oncoming traffic weaving through a pair of motorcycles.

The video from June 19 shared on Reddit Tuesday shows a driver with a dashcam entering the 232nd Street and 128 Avenue intersection in Maple Ridge after the traffic light turned green.

Ahead of the driver are two motorcycles.

Once the driver crosses the 128 Avenue traffic light a car is seen on its right side speeding through a bike lane barely squeezing onto the road in front of Yennadon Elementary.

Passing in a school zone from r/MapleRidge

The car then goes into oncoming traffic as it passes the pair of motorcycles.

According to the comments the footage has been submitted to police.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Olivia Munn and Dr. Bonnie Henry team up for ONE World COVID-19 campaign

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley letter writer wants to hear more oldies

A local woman comments on the lack of music diversity on radio stations

LETTER: Langley woman appreciates offer of help with ailing dog

Concern showed by passing motorist

Car parade celebrates retiring Abbotsford teacher and Langley trustee

David Tod began teaching at King Traditional in 1995

Langley’s Normandy veteran turns 100

Harold Freeston has been a longtime Legion member and fought in WWII

Uber expands to Abbotsford and Langley Township, including Aldergrove

Ride-hailing service comes to those communities on Thursday, June 25

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Create Abundance wellness group part of police probe into South Surrey homicide victim

Bo Fan died June 17, after being brought to hospital with serious injuries

Falling tree leads to death of over a dozen young herons in Tsawwassen

Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. says soil instability caused by deforestation is to blame

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

Cross-border newlyweds separated by COVID-19 pandemic

Peace Arch Park closure has couple wondering when they’ll hold each other again

Most Read