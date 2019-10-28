Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel is coming to Vancouver in 2020. (Twiggy Inc)

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Have you ever wanted to see a squirrel water ski?

Well, now you can! Twiggy, the famous waterskiing squirrel is coming to the 58th annual Vancouver International Boat Show.

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily at the show which runs from Feb. 5-9, 2020.

The current Twiggy is the fourth of her name and is headed out on the 40th anniversary tour. The first Twiggy was rescued in 1978 after she was blown out of her nest by a hurricane in Florida.

View this post on Instagram

Our FAVORITE @rammounts goodies! These are honestly some of my favorite mounts we have EVER used! They are durable and high quality, a MUST around squirrels 🐿🐏 . . First shot is using their RAM Tough-Pole 22" Action Camera Mount with Medium RAM Tough-Claw . . Second shot is using their Ram Twist Lock Suction Cup Mount with Universal Camera Adapter . . #rescuesquirrels #cutesquirrel #squirrelsofig #squirrel🐿 #squirrellife #rescuesquirrel #squirrelsofinstagram #squirrelgirl #squirrelsquad #squirrelstagram #theinternetneedsmoresquirrels#nutsaboutsquirrels #wildliferehabilitation #lovelandco #lovelandcolorado #loveland #colorado #rammounts #builtforyourlifestyle #twiggystribe #squirrelsgottaeat

A post shared by TWIGGY: Water Skiing Squirrel (@twiggysinc) on

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seth Rogen, David Chang take ‘cannabis-fortified’ tour of Vancouver

Just Posted

Supportive housing for homeless opens in Langley

The first residents began moving in Monday, Oct. 28

VIDEO: Last-place Cougars defeat Vancouver Giants

It was the Giants’ fourth loss in the past five games

A Halloween memorial for Langley teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

VIDEO: Crossing one off the list at the annual wine stomp in Langley

Why the Township 7 fundraiser for charity attracted a first-time competitor. And friends.

VIDEO: How a kid from Langley came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

RCMP drop misconduct allegations against Chilliwack Mountie

Both Insp. Suki Manj and his wife Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing

RCMP urge witnesses to identify suspect in Coquitlam restaurant sexual assault

Mounties say suspect is ‘likely being protected by silence’

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules killing family farms, B.C. farmers say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Driver gets $483 fine, luxury SUV impounded for going 130km/hr on Vancouver bridge

Vancouver police tweeted out a phone showing a Mercedes SUV being impounded

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

Most Read