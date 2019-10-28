VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Have you ever wanted to see a squirrel water ski?
Well, now you can! Twiggy, the famous waterskiing squirrel is coming to the 58th annual Vancouver International Boat Show.
Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily at the show which runs from Feb. 5-9, 2020.
The current Twiggy is the fourth of her name and is headed out on the 40th anniversary tour. The first Twiggy was rescued in 1978 after she was blown out of her nest by a hurricane in Florida.
