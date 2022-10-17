Vancouver Mayor-elect Ken Sim arrives for a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: Vancouver gets its first Chinese Canadian mayor

Ken Sim will lead Vancouver for the next 4 years

Vancouver businessman Ken Sim has been elected the next mayor of Vancouver. Sim defeated Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, posting an overwhelming victory after losing the mayor’s race to Stewart in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Mayor's RaceVancouver

Previous story
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea’s military

Just Posted

Roberta Housani shared a few pictures she took recently of the Fort Langley Canoe Club dock, as the sun rose, the fog lifted, and paddlers prepared for race day on the Bedford Channel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Sunrise ahead of the races

Business improvement associations (BIAs) exist in many B.C. communities and not only host events but are involved in public safety and community issues. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: B.C.’s BIAs call on new councils and other levels of government to take action on crime and safey

Over $65,000 in cash, weapons and fraudulent ID were seized from a motorist in Langley by the Langley RCMP’s Special Response Team. (RCMP)
Langley RCMP seized $65K cash, weapons from vehicle

Retiring Langley Township Council member Bob Long ran for office in the Town of Princeton. (file)
Bob Long loses bid for Princeton council seat