A construction worker on a lift works on one of a series of condo buildings under construction on Langley’s 200th Street in June, 2021. Thousands of units of housing are under construction in Langley City and Township. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Can housing keep going up at this rate forever?

Since single family houses in Langley went up in value by more than $300,000 in the last year, according to BC Assessment, that seems unlikely.

But is it going to continue? Are the prices driven by fundamentals like a strong local economy and immigration, or is this a bubble, driven by speculation and FOMO?

What do you think?



Do you think the increases in property prices in the Lower Mainland are a bubble, or based on real demand?

Housing Crunchweb poll