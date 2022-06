Or is it different this time?

Inflation is high, and house prices are starting to drop for the first time in years.

Yet unemployment is also at a historic low, and the big problems facing most employers is that they can’t hire new staff fast enough.

Are we on the verge of a recession, or not?



Is Canada heading for an imminent recession, or will the economy be okay in the near future?

