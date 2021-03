Provincial Park spots are proving very popular again

Have you taken up camping since the pandemic began?

A great many people seem to have either begun camping, or are camping a lot more often, since we were restricted from travelling so widely starting a year ago.

With Provincial Parks camping spots opening up for reservations, and already extremely popular, getting outside is becoming competitive.

Even so, have you either started, or gone back to, camping in the last year?



With provincial park camping spots opening, are you camping more than you were before the pandemic?

