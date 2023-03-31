Julie Bergen says McLean Pond, in Campbell Valley Regional Park, is her favourite place to relax and “find peace.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

WEB POLL: Does Langley need more parks?

Do we have enough open spaces for our growing population?

Langley is growing fast, adding thousands of new residents a year between City and Township.

Moreover, that growth is mostly in increasingly dense neighbourhoods, with far more townhouses and condos, and fewer single-family homes with backyards, than 10 years ago.

So we’re asking, as spring makes getting outside a lot more palatable, do we have enough parks and other public outdoor spaces in Langley?


