Julie Bergen says McLean Pond, in Campbell Valley Regional Park, is her favourite place to relax and “find peace.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
WEB POLL: Does Langley need more parks?
Do we have enough open spaces for our growing population?
Langley is growing fast, adding thousands of new residents a year between City and Township.
Moreover, that growth is mostly in increasingly dense neighbourhoods, with far more townhouses and condos, and fewer single-family homes with backyards, than 10 years ago.
So we’re asking, as spring makes getting outside a lot more palatable, do we have enough parks and other public outdoor spaces in Langley?
