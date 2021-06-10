WEB POLL: End or continue old growth logging in B.C.?

The blockade at Vancouver Island’s Fairy Creek has reignited the debate on logging old growth timber in B.C., one that has been going on since at least the 1970s.
Successive governments in B.C. have protected more forested land, including old growth stands, but none have committed to ending the logging of old growth. At issue are the competing demands of protecting unique ecosystems that take hundreds of years to regenerate, and the economic value of old growth timbers.
What do you think?
