WEB POLL: End or continue old growth logging in B.C.?

The Fairy Creek standoff has put old growth logging back in the spotlight

Demonstrators make their way through downtown Kelowna during a solidarity march and rally in Kelowna for blockaders at Vancouver Island’s Fairy Creek watershed on June 5. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

The blockade at Vancouver Island’s Fairy Creek has reignited the debate on logging old growth timber in B.C., one that has been going on since at least the 1970s.

Successive governments in B.C. have protected more forested land, including old growth stands, but none have committed to ending the logging of old growth. At issue are the competing demands of protecting unique ecosystems that take hundreds of years to regenerate, and the economic value of old growth timbers.

What do you think?



Should the province move to end the logging of old growth forests across British Columbia?

READ MORE: B.C. approves deferral of old growth logging at Fairy Creek

British ColumbiaEnvironmentforestryweb poll