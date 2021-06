The governement is considering changes to the system soon

British Columbia still gives its political parties funding based on the votes they get in each election.

This type of public funding has been argued to have positive effects, including freeing parties from depending on donors, and negative ones, such as giving more power to existing parties and crowding out new and small parties.

What do you think about the public funding option?



Do you think public funding of political parties should come to an end in British Columbia?

