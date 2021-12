From floods to COVID, the supply chain locally has taken a beating this year

Highway 1 is pictured during a fly over the flood damage in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, November 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the flooding that has cut multiple B.C. highways and disrupted rail cargo for weeks, supply chains were expected to impact Christmas.

Has this affected you? Have you found it harder to snag the preferred present for your family and friends this year?

Experts were predicting higher prices and empty shelves, and smaller store chains were seeing their profit margins squeezed.

Even Christmas turkeys weren’t safe.



Have supply chain problems prevented you from getting a Christmas present you had planned to give a loved one?

