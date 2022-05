Should there be a height limit on highrises in Langley?

With a 45-storey residential tower proposed for a site in Latimer Heights on 200th Street, discussion is brewing on how tall buildings in Langley should be.

Until recently, there were very few buildings over five or six storeys in Langley, but the Township is now allowing taller buildings on parts of 200th Street, and even in downtown Aldergrove.

How high should Langley go?

Should there be a maximum height for buildings, and if so, where should that cap be placed?



Should there be a maximum height for buildings in Langley, and what do you think it should be?

