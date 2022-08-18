Earlier this year, Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the Langley-based New Car Dealers Association of B.C. said EV sales are up sharply in Langley and across B.C. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEB POLL: New rebates influence you to buy an EV?

Rebates are going up in B.C. for electric cars and trucks

It’s getting a little bit easier to afford an electric vehicle in British Columbia, as the provincial government has again boosted the rebates for battery-driven cars.

On Aug. 2, the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation announced the maximum rebate for battery-electric, fuel-cell electric and long-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will increase from $3,000 to $4,000.

The maximum return for lower-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will go from $1,500 to $2,000.

That may drive even more interest in EVs in B.C., the province that already has the highest number of new EV purchases in Canada, with 13 per cent of all new light duty vehicles last year.

So will the changes make it more or less likely that you’ll get an EV for your next vehicle?


