The British Columbia flag flies at dusk in front of the B.C. legislature on election day 2020. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Web Poll: Should B.C. seize Russian oligarch property?

Province is searching property records to see if any Putin allies own land here

Around the world, governments are looking to block access to finances owned by Russian oligarchs – the billionaires in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

That also means that some European countries have seized multi-million dollar luxury yachts owned by those tied to Putin’s government.

The B.C. government is now searching through property registries, looking to find out if any property here is owned by oligarchs who have been sanctioned by Canada.

If they find any, what should happen to it?


