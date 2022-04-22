FILE - Military vehicles and tanks of Poland, Italy, Canada and United States roll during the NATO military exercises ”Namejs 2021” at a training ground in Kadaga, Latvia, Sept. 13, 2021. NATO responded to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula by bolstering its forces near Russia and conducting drills on the territory of its Baltic members _ the maneuvers the Kremlin described as a security threat. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File)

WEB POLL: Should Canada expand its military?

Should we boost military spending given the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, attention is on NATO and its members collective defense more intensively than in many years.

Canada puts less than two per cent of its GDP towards its armed forces, the amount nations in the alliance agree to put forward.

Should Canada increase its military spending and expand the Canadian Armed Forces? Can we afford to expand aggressively right now?


