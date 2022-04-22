WEB POLL: Should Canada expand its military?

Should we boost military spending given the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, attention is on NATO and its members collective defense more intensively than in many years.

Canada puts less than two per cent of its GDP towards its armed forces, the amount nations in the alliance agree to put forward.

Should Canada increase its military spending and expand the Canadian Armed Forces? Can we afford to expand aggressively right now?



Given the Russian invasion of Ukraine, should Canada increase the size of its military and its role in NATO?

