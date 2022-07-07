WEB POLL: Should the B.C. Liberals change their party’s name?

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon addresses supporters after winning a byelection for a seat in the legislature in the riding of Vancouver-Quilchena on Saturday, April 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By the time we have another provincial election here in B.C., the two main parties will likely be the NDP, and the… well, we’re not sure!

The B.C. Liberal Party’s membership voted in June to consider changing the party’s name.

The Liberals here are not affiliated with the federal party of the same name. In B.C., the Liberals have, since at least the 1990s, been an alliance of federal Liberal and Conservative Party supporters. They’ve often called themselves a “free enterprise coalition” to contrast themselves with the social-democratic NDP.

