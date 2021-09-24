WEB POLL: What’s your top priority for MPs heading back to Parliament?

The federal government that was elected this week, giving us basically the same Parliament we had after the 2019 election.

It’s been gridlock for the parties, which have had difficulty scraping together anything like a majority for most of the past 20 years. None of the leaders have yet figured out how to put together a winning formula when there are four major parties and two minor ones.

So this new Parliament, same as the old Parliament, will have to actually govern.

Now that we’ve sent them back to Ottawa, what do you want to see our MPs make their top priority?



