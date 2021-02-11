WEB POLL: Will Canada hit its vaccination targerts this spring?

Or will supply disruptions continue to cause problems?

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

We are, the federal government assures us, coming to the end of a recent drought in the supply of coronavirus vaccines.

But the shortfall in expected doses from both Pfizer and Moderna has meant that vaccination rates have dropped across the country just as they should have been ramping up.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly said that the vaccines will come back and in time to hit targets in March.

Do you think the government and the vaccine makers will hit their goals?



Do you believe the federal government will hit its vaccination targets by the end of September?

