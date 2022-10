Thousands of people are getting the updated shot

Fraser Health opened several vaccination clinics, including this one in Chilliwack seen here on Sept. 26, 2022, where residents can receive a COVID-19 booster dose this fall, including the Omicron (bivalent) booster. (Paul Henderson/Black Press Media)

Bivalent vaccines against the COVID-19 virus are now going into arms across British Columbia.

The new vaccine includes a booster against the original strain of COVID, and also a booster against the newer Omicron strain.

People aged 18 and older can get the Moderna Omicron (bivalent) vaccine six months after their primary series or last booster dose and are being advised when they can book an appointment.

