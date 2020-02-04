WHAT’S IN STORE IN LANGLEY: Sephora, Starbucks, and Liquor for Less open

Executive director of the Langley Senior Resource Society, Paul Goldberg, accepted a computer donation from Douglas Simpson of CBM Laywers. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

While several new businesses are opening in Langley, there are a few that are closing

An international beauty firm is coming to a Langley shopping centre on Valentine’s Day.

Sephora opens in Willowbrook Shopping Centre in a 3,854-square-foot retail store that includes a four-seat beauty studio.

Sephora first entered the North America market 20 years ago and now carries more than 25,000 products at more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as more than 660 locations inside JCPenney.

In the Lower Mainland, the company has stores in central Surrey and west Abbotsford, and soon in Langley.

Speaking of Willowbrook, stay for updates on Nordstrom’s move to Langley.

Get your fix

Across town in Murrayville, there are a few new businesses that have opened up.

For your caffeine addicts out there, I’m sure you’ve noted the arrival of a new Starbucks at the corner of Fraser Highway and 216th Street.

And, did you catch the arrival of the primary tenant, taking up almost 5,000 square feet in the new strip mall? It’s Frank Esposito and his 10-member team with Liquor For Less.

The Esposito family has four Liquor For Less stores in Abbotsford, and was looking to expand.

Discussions began more than a year ago, as the family began eyeing Langley for potential expansion options, said Paul Esposito Jr.

The doors swung open on the new outlet in mid-January, and Paul said reaction has already been remarkable.

While there are no new stores currently in the works, he said further expansion plans are not ruled out, and he admitted the family was liking the proximity of this newest store to their other operations in Abbotsford.

More happening in Murrayville

Speaking of Murrayville, let me turn a spotlight on On Line Collision for a moment.

The business founded by Milt Kruger and since turned over to his son, Daryl, has just received its coveted certification by a non-profit consumer advocacy organization, Certified Collision Care.

To put it into perspective, less than five per cent of body shops across the nation meet the requirements for this quality repair certification. Kudos.

And there’s more good news coming out of Murrayville, this time from the offices of CBM Lawyers.

The 40-year-old Campbell Burton & McMullan LLP donated two computer monitors and towers to the Langley Senior Resource Society for admnistration use.

“We are not-for-profit and new computers would normally cost us about $2,000 to set each one up,” said LSRS executive director Paul Goldberg. “It is much appreciated.”

Store closing

While Langley is saying hello to a few new businesses, we’re bidding adieu to another that has been part of the downtown core for years.

Operators of Ten Thousand Villages Canada made the decision last month that it would close all but a few stores across the country, and one of those is the 16-year-old store located on the one-way in Langley City.

For those who don’t remember, that space was once the home of the Langley Times – during its formative years.

Anyway, back to the matter at hand… Store manager Trish Wong tells us Feb. 29 (yes, it’s a leap year) will be their last day for the local store.

The store, which sold fair-trade crafts from around the world, is operated by the Mennonite Central Committee Canada. MCCC confirmed 10 stores, plus a head office and distribution centre in Ontario, and their webstore will close by end of June.

Company stores will gradually liquidate inventory over the coming months, while independently owned stores – like the one in Abbotsford – will continue to operate.

Speaking of departures, many already heard the news that Great Escape indoor children’s adventure park shuttered its doors last month as well. And Carlton Cards in Willowbrook is expected to close in the coming weeks, as well. While Carlton Cards will continue to exist and be sold in various stores, the actual brick-and-mortar store run by Schurman Retail Group will be gone.

Gas bar reopens

In the meantime, six months of renos are complete, and a long-standing Langley business has completed renovations that have been a decade in the making.

The transformation of the Otter Co-op’s gas bar in Aldergrove was recently unveiled at 248th Street and Fraser. In addition to re-opening a new convenience store, and expanded cardlock operation, with the acquisition of more land just north, the entire operation provides more room for motorists to manouvre through.

This grand reopening also ushered in the station’s ability to offer an ethanol-based fuel, making the Co-op the first in the Fraser Valley (and one of the first in B.C.) to provide the high-octane Flex E-85 green fuel.

