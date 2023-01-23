- Search
Membership is up at a ‘busy’ Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the branch
Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University to offer graduation parchments in Indigenous language
KPU becomes one of the first universities to do so
VIDEO: Langley’s Cascades Casino welcomes the Year of the Rabbit
Lunar New Year celebration returns
VIDEO: Vive les Voyageurs returns to historic Fort Langley
First in two years
SHARE: Many seasons viewed in Langley
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition
Clothes 2 U drive brings gently used clothing to Aldergrove
Local founder Ernie Jantzen planning next one in White Rock
“Langley teen born without right hand urges people to support the War Amps’ CHAMP program
Annual key tag service raises funds for organization’s support of child amputees
Langley wildlife shelter holds 50/50 Mega Draw
Critter Care is raising money for its work rescuing injured animals
Expect large crowds, road closure near Penticton’s outdoor rink for BCHL all-star games
Martin Street partially closed Saturday while alumni, skills and all star games take place
Langley psychology students find creative ways to teach kids about addiction
Non-profits approaching Joseph and Tyrus for collaborations
Long-time Aldergrove woman celebrates 100th birthday
Frances Colebank now resides at Tabor Home in Abbotsford
Furr-ever homes: CARES Cat Shelter hosts annual adoptathon for kittens and adult cats
Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) in Langley is hosting its…
Fraser River Discovery Centre offers sensory workshop at Campbell Valley Regional Park
Discover nature during a fun, family-friendly workshop
No horsing around for Langley artist who got serious about painting post-retirement
Sandy Dimond’s works are featured at Newton Cultural Centre gallery in January
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?
Prince Harry’s book, Spare, has been attracting plenty of attention
Rabbitats brings abandoned and feral bunnies to Langley for foster and adoption opportunities
That was the organization’s first-ever event in Langley
Giving Hearts Gala: Langley community comes together to support spiritual space renovation at Langley Memorial Hospital
Fundraising for ‘a sanctuary for healing and privacy’