Guests at the River Basin Days workshop at Campbell River Regional Park use a handheld microscope to study and draw the flora and fauna of the park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley residents had the opportunity to explore nature using all five senses…

The couple reported that they did not have their phones with them to take pictures or videos, but they called the airport to inquire if any pilots had reported seeing the mysterious objects. (Stock photo)

Mysterious red objects sighted in Langley City skies

A couple out for a walk in Langley City on Sunday night…

Matthew Reed created his Free Blockbuster kiosk as his Grade 12 Capstone project. It’s drawn a lot of attention since then. (Michelle Reed/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley teen’s ‘Free Blockbuster’ brings tiny video store to Walnut Grove

Not to mention the microwave popcorn

Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch #265 2023 executive posed for a photo. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Membership is up at a ‘busy’ Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the branch

Natalie Wood-Wiens, manager of Indigenous services at KPU, and Zena Mitchell, associate vice-president of enrolment services and registrar at KPU. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University to offer graduation parchments in Indigenous language

KPU becomes one of the first universities to do so

Lion dancers returned to Cascades Casino in Langley City on Sunday, Jan. 22, to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley’s Cascades Casino welcomes the Year of the Rabbit

Lunar New Year celebration returns

Patrick Calihou explained sourcing nails to build the authentic York boat behind him was a challenge. He was one of several presenters at Vive les Voyageurs at historic Fort Langley on Saturday, Jan. 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vive les Voyageurs returns to historic Fort Langley

First in two years

Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Many seasons viewed in Langley

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

  • Jan 23, 2023
Ernie Jantzen, founder of Clothes 2U, sorts through donations with volunteer Ana at the clothing drive event in Aldergrove. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Clothes 2 U drive brings gently used clothing to Aldergrove

Local founder Ernie Jantzen planning next one in White Rock

Ryan Brozer, a 16-year-old from Langley, is a proud participant of The War Amps CHAMP program, which provides support and assistance to child amputees and their families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

“Langley teen born without right hand urges people to support the War Amps’ CHAMP program

Annual key tag service raises funds for organization’s support of child amputees

Critter Care provides opportunities for interns to learn about wildlife rehabilitation, such as feeding young otters. (Critter Care website)

Langley wildlife shelter holds 50/50 Mega Draw

Critter Care is raising money for its work rescuing injured animals

Left to right: Penticton Vees Bradly Nadeau, Ryan Hopkins, Aydar Suniev and Josh Nadeau will be participating in BCHL’s 60th Anniversary Prospects game at the SOEC Friday night. The weekend All Star and Alumni games continue Saturday at the outdoor rink. (Logan Lockhart Western News)

Expect large crowds, road closure near Penticton’s outdoor rink for BCHL all-star games

Martin Street partially closed Saturday while alumni, skills and all star games take place

Joseph Kurdziel and Tyrus Drozda, two psychology students from Kwantlen Polytechnic University have created and designed a deck of cards that teaches youth about addiction. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley psychology students find creative ways to teach kids about addiction

Non-profits approaching Joseph and Tyrus for collaborations

  • Jan 19, 2023
Frances Colebank of Abbotsford celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 6. (Special to Black Press Media)

Long-time Aldergrove woman celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Colebank now resides at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

  • Jan 18, 2023
Clive Ellis is on the board of CARES. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Furr-ever homes: CARES Cat Shelter hosts annual adoptathon for kittens and adult cats

Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) in Langley is hosting its…

Fraser River Discovery Centre (FRDC) offers multiple environmental workshops throughout the year. Last year many Langley residents joined the centre's 'walk in the nature' workshop. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fraser River Discovery Centre offers sensory workshop at Campbell Valley Regional Park

Discover nature during a fun, family-friendly workshop

No horsing around for Langley artist who got serious about painting post-retirement

Sandy Dimond’s works are featured at Newton Cultural Centre gallery in January

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, has been attracting plenty of attention

Jillian Steeves, foster coordinator at Rabbitats, feeds a rabbit up for foster and adoption at the organization’s first event in Langley on Jan. 14. The event aimed to raise awareness and encourage fostering and adopting rescue rabbits. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Rabbitats brings abandoned and feral bunnies to Langley for foster and adoption opportunities

That was the organization’s first-ever event in Langley

About 290 people attended the 2022 Giving Hearts fundraising gala that was organized to raise money for a baby incubator. (Langley Advance Times file)

Giving Hearts Gala: Langley community comes together to support spiritual space renovation at Langley Memorial Hospital

Fundraising for ‘a sanctuary for healing and privacy’

