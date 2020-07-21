108th Aldergrove Fair kicks off with a socially distant car cruise

A procession of 50 or so hot rods and vintage vehicles paraded around Aldergrove Friday night

Friday night saw the 108th annual Aldergrove Fair kick off with its 11th annual car show – which took to the neighbourhood streets of Aldergrove to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

With a lifelong interest in cars, a family of racers at her side, and a membership in a vintage British motorcycle club, Aldergrove resident Patty Bennett, and her husband Grant, have been a natural fit as organizers for the car show.

“Typically, we would have the Show-N-Shine Friday night but this year with COVID we obviously can’t have a car show,” Grant explained Friday.

“So we’re going to have a car cruise instead.”

The Bennetts brought their “weekend warrior,” a brown Ford Edsel to the event. It was one of around 50 other cars that participated.

“We kind of bought this by accident,” Grant remarked.

“I was looking for a fender for my 1952 [Mercury] Meteor and then I found the fender and the guy offered me this,” he said, pointing to the vehicle.

“So we bought the fender and this.”

The organizers also took it upon themselves to personally sponsor this year’s dash plaques for those registered in the cruise.

“We have one for every year,” Patty beamed.

The cruise started at the Aldergrove Community Secondary on July 17.

The procession of hot rods was led by Aldergrove’s community police liaison, Cst. Phil Colter, who drove a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG.

“It was seized from a gang member,” Colter retold.

“Then it became in the possession of the RCMP… so we let everyone know that if you join and gang and commit crime that we’re going to take your stuff from you.”

Aldergrove Fair Car Cruise starts at 7 pm tonight! Remember #SocialDistance Posted by Aldergrove Fair on Friday, July 17, 2020

Spectators were sprinkled along the designated route in family and friend groups, many even sat in the front seat of their cars to enjoy the showing.

At 7 p.m. a lineup of cars roared down 29 Avenue, then east along 32 Avenue to Station Road, south to 28 Avenue, west to 272 Street, and back to the school.

