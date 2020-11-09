$28,000 raised for animals through Dream Vacation Lottery

Langley Animal Protection Society said it was their biggest year for this fundraiser

Mozzarella found their “furever home” through Langley Animal Protection Society. (LAPS/Special to Aldergrove Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) annual Dream Vacation Lottery was their biggest ever; the annual fundraiser brought in $28,000.

All done digitally, participants were able to purchase tickets that could earn them prizes, including a $5,000 travel voucher.

Tickets were available for $25 or three for $60 and 10 for $100.

E. Warshawski held the winning ticket for the grand prize.

“The money we raised through the lottery will go directly towards supporting the animals at the shelter with industry leading medical care, social and environmental enrichment programs and ultimately, a second chance at a happy and healthy life,” LAPS staff said in a press release.

Proceeds will also be used to help homeless and low-income pet guardians with spay/neuter certificates, pet food, and other care necessities.

LAPS is a non-profit, based out of the Patti Dale Animal Shelter, that cares for stray dogs, cats, and large animals.

More than $100,000 had been previously raised through their annual Dreams Do Come True gala held last month.

Executive Director Jayne Nelson previously told the Aldergrove Star that, while people could always use the $5,000 and plan an extravagant trip in BC, LAPS has extended the voucher deadline to 2022.

Suggested destinations in B.C. include Tofino and Ucluelet, the Okanagan, the Sunshine Coast, The Kootenays, and Vancouver Island.

People can also visit www.lapsbc.ca for more information on the organization.

