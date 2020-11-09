Mozzarella found their “furever home” through Langley Animal Protection Society. (LAPS/Special to Aldergrove Star)

Mozzarella found their “furever home” through Langley Animal Protection Society. (LAPS/Special to Aldergrove Star)

$28,000 raised for animals through Dream Vacation Lottery

Langley Animal Protection Society said it was their biggest year for this fundraiser

Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) annual Dream Vacation Lottery was their biggest ever; the annual fundraiser brought in $28,000.

All done digitally, participants were able to purchase tickets that could earn them prizes, including a $5,000 travel voucher.

Tickets were available for $25 or three for $60 and 10 for $100.

E. Warshawski held the winning ticket for the grand prize.

“The money we raised through the lottery will go directly towards supporting the animals at the shelter with industry leading medical care, social and environmental enrichment programs and ultimately, a second chance at a happy and healthy life,” LAPS staff said in a press release.

Proceeds will also be used to help homeless and low-income pet guardians with spay/neuter certificates, pet food, and other care necessities.

LAPS is a non-profit, based out of the Patti Dale Animal Shelter, that cares for stray dogs, cats, and large animals.

READ MORE: $5,000 travel voucher up for grabs from Langley Animal Protection Society

More than $100,000 had been previously raised through their annual Dreams Do Come True gala held last month.

Executive Director Jayne Nelson previously told the Aldergrove Star that, while people could always use the $5,000 and plan an extravagant trip in BC, LAPS has extended the voucher deadline to 2022.

Suggested destinations in B.C. include Tofino and Ucluelet, the Okanagan, the Sunshine Coast, The Kootenays, and Vancouver Island.

People can also visit www.lapsbc.ca for more information on the organization.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveAnimal SheltersLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
REMEMBRANCE DAY: ‘Dead Man’s Penny’ a reminder of Langley man’s First World War sacrifice

Just Posted

Mozzarella found their “furever home” through Langley Animal Protection Society. (LAPS/Special to Aldergrove Star)
$28,000 raised for animals through Dream Vacation Lottery

Langley Animal Protection Society said it was their biggest year for this fundraiser

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID outbreak reported at Harrison Pointe seniors facility in Langley

Two residents and four staff members have tested positive, Fraser Health says

Langley City council voted to appoint councillor Gayle Martin (R) to the Metro Vancouver board of directors in place of mayor Val van den Broek (L). The decision was made at a closed-door meeting of council on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (file)
Langley City mayor says her removal from Metro board of directors is example of continued in-fighting

‘I’m not the mayor they wanted’ Val van den Broek says of the council members who voted against her

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Coronavirus sets back Langley murder trial for second day

The accused has been ill and is still being tested to make sure she does not have COVID-19

(Black Press Media photo)
Spectators urged to stay home on Remembrance Day

Aldergrove legion lounge will not be open, but organizers will livestream program Wednesday morning

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Google Maps)
Abbotsford care home now has 22 staff and 19 residents with COVID-19

Cases have grown since Tabor Home outbreak was announced Friday

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Letisha Reimer, 13, was fatally stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford school killer says he saw ‘monsters’ when he stabbed 2 girls

Gabriel Klein testifies on first day of ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing

Sav Dhaliwal, Chair, Metro Vancouver Board of Directors. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Metro announces 56 hectares of new park land in Pitt Meadows

Plans to ‘create a vast and stunning park complex’

Most Read