People can vote online for local handiwork in competition categories including photography, baking, canning, cookbooks, and educational displays. (Screen grab/Aldergrove Fair)

Aldergrove Fair kicks off Friday with its 11th annual car cruise

Local talent will be on display July 17 and 18 in artistic, agricultural online exhibits

The 109th Aldergrove Fair kicks off this weekend, with a host of things for the family to do and see Friday and Saturday night.

Starting at Aldergrove Community Secondary on at July 17 at 6 p.m. the 11th annual Show ‘N’ Shine will see classic cars cruise through neighbourhoods, adhering to COVID-19 safety regulations whilst spreading community cheer.

The procession will head west down 29th Avenue, east along 32 Avenue to Station Road, south to 28 Avenue, west to 272 Street, and back to the school. 

Then, on Saturday at 5 p.m. the fair’s opening ceremonies, award endowments, and scheduled entertainment can be streamed virtually on its website.

There, fair president Robin McIntosh and Mike Robinson will guide viewers through what’s been happening in Langley’s agricultural sector this summer.

“It will be both educational and entertaining,” said Karen Long, the fair’s executive director.

RELATED: Fair goes back to its roots with agricultural exhibits, virtual shows in light of COVID

The virtual fair will run live until 9 p.m. Saturday, with local bands taking the virtual stage and groups such as Eagle Acres Dairy Farm and the BC Farm Museum offering video tours online. 

This year’s theme, “Be Kind, Have Fun, Be Safe,” is celebrating one of the oldest farm communities of the Fraser Valley similar to Aldergrove’s first fair, in 1912 – when horse, poultry, dairy, produce, and needlecraft projects were entered by local residents.

The same sort of handiwork will be considered this year with more than a dozen Langley 4-H club members submitting farm livestock and goods in competition categories.

People will be able to click on and vote for their favourite entries online in contests including: photography, baking, canning, cookbooks, educational displays, and gardening.

Fair on a ‘shoestring budget’ for 2020

The pandemic has stunted much of the usual funding, including sponsors and grants typically acquired, to put on an event of its size, explained Long. 

So along with going virtual to ensure fairgoers are social distancing, organizers are selling pre-ordered fair merchandise to help offset the costs of this year’s event.

“We are on a shoestring budget to keep the fair alive this year,” Long told the Aldergrove Star.

Souvenirs on sale include door-opening keychains to help prevent hands from touching surfaces, and fair T-shirts and face masks designed by Aldergrove resident Tami Quiring.

Most Read