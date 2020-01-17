Aldergrove brothers Linden (right) and Preston Williams (left) braved freezing temperatures to deliver the Aldergrove Star on Thursday, using a sled and a recycling bin to manoeuvre the snow. (Submitted photo)

Aldergrove newspaper boys brave the snow

Aldergrove Star carriers are doing their best to deliver the news to you

There weren’t many people who ventured through Aldergrove’s by-foot Thursday, after a week of frigid snowfall and winds

Two of those who did – brothers Linden, 12, and Preston, 8 – did so with a desire to see locals receive their weekly Aldergrove Star newspaper, and get the job done.

Their grandmother, Shirley Williams, was charmed to see them so hard at work. The boys used a recycling bin atop of a sled to manoeuvre the papers through the snow.

Older brother Linden first picked up the newspaper route this summer.

Every week since, he’s delivered to homes down 268th Street near its intersection with Fraser Highway in Aldergrove.

On days when the weather is not so good – Linden pays his eight-year-old brother to help contribute.

“Without him helping Thursday, the papers would have fallen from the sled,” Williams elaborated.

“Preston held the bin up, keeping them balanced.”

Together, they brothers hauled their newspaper delivery vehicle over sidewalks, some which were cleared by shovelers in the area.

Linden thanked those who cleared their sidewalks as he walked by, Williams added.

RELATED: Endeavouring to get the newspaper delivered, despite the snow

A Grade 7 honour roll student at Betty Gilbert Middle School, Linden keeps what he earns from the newspaper route in the bank, saving it to pay for college.

For the dedication of Linden, as well as the entire circulation team – which is about 310-people strong – publisher Lisa Farquharson is grateful.

Some of the younger carriers tend to range in age between 11 and 18 years old, but there are those who deliver the papers who are up in the 70-plus age range.

“The Langley Advance Times and Aldergrove Star employ a wonderful carrier force, who do their very best to deliver the newspaper to the doorsteps of our communities,” Farquharson said.

“We thank each and every one of them, and in some cases their families, for their hard work in ensuring delivery twice a week.”

Electronic editions (e-Editions) of the newspaper are always available online on the day of publication.

If anyone is interested in delivering the paper, they can call the circulation department at 778-726-1457.

Most Read